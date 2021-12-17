ELKTON, MD — Michelle Renee Wright, age 49, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Born in Elkton on April 28, 1972, she was the daughter of Sharon Sturgill Anderson, Elkton, MD, and the late John M. Anderson.
Mrs. Wright worked at BNY Mellon Bank for 31 years. She enjoyed life, cherished spending time with her granddaughter, and going on family vacations
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Vernon D. Wright, Elkton, MD; son, Joshua M. Wright, Charlestown, MD; granddaughter, Sabrina R. Wright, Port Deposit, MD; and sister, Connie Ferguson, Tracey's Landing, MD.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or American Cancer Society in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.