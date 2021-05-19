ELKTON — Michael Wayne Hunter, 52, of Elkton, Maryland passed away on May 6, 2021 after a long illness.
Mr. Hunter was born in San Diego, CA. He traveled frequently in a military family before settling in Chesapeake, VA. He also lived in St. Petersburg, FL, where he had many good friends, before moving to Aberdeen, MD. He invested in real estate, worked in steel manufacturing and was proud to work in basement waterproofing, as a driver and forklift operator before his illness.
In addition to his parents, Jay and Merna Hunter of Chesapeake, VA, Mr. Hunter is survived by his beloved children, Joshua, Jesse and Shannon Hunter of Churchville, MD. He is also survived by his brothers, Jay Jr. and Richard Hunter (Jen) and sister Kathy Wood (Gene), who reside in VA, and by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He spoke frequently of his late grandmother and trips to northern Pennsylvania to visit his family. He was a fan of Iron Maiden and karaoke. He loved talking, telling people stories, the ocean, coin collecting, concerts, motorcycles, his “historic” Chevy Blazer, camping, North Carolina style BBQ pork, soft shell crabs, bonfires, boating, music, singing, hunting, wandering through the woods, streams, creeks, and the beach. His children remember him dressing as Santa Claus and taking them to Chuck-e-Cheese. He is also very missed by a cat named Wiley.
A private family memorial is planned in Chesapeake, VA.
