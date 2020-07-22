PASADENA, MD — Michael Timothy Smith, 61, of Pasadena, MD, passed away suddenly Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on May 10, 1959, he was the son of Thelma Holmes Smith, Elkton, MD and the late William Marvin Smith.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Smith was a network administrator for Defense Information Systems Agency. He was an adjunct professor at Anne Arundel Community College, and was passionate about teaching there. He enjoyed being with family, especially his grandson, Parker Bowen, and was a train enthusiast.

In addition to his mother and grandson, Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sheri Smith; daughters, Stephanie Smith (Jesse Bowen), Sykesville, MD, Kristin Cascio (Danny), Chester, MD, and Amanda Smith, Pasadena, MD; siblings, Lynn Meekins (Dudley), James K. Smith and Susan K. Smith, all of Elkton, MD.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bay Area Community Church, 884 Chesterfield Road, Annapolis, MD 21401.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.