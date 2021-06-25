ELKTON, MD — Michael Thomas Losten, age 95, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Born in Chesapeake City, MD on November 15, 1925, he was the son of the late John Sr., and Julia Petryshyn Losten.
Mr. Losten had worked as a Deputy Sheriff at the Cecil County Sheriffs Department for 22 years and had also retired from Huber’s Bakery, Wilmington, DE. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr.Losten was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2, a lifetime member of the Chesapeake City V.F.W Post 7687, and the American Legion Post 15.
Survivors include his sons; Michael Losten, Chesapeake City, MD, Stephen Losten, Elkton, MD; step children; John Thompson, Samuel Thompson, and Genese Lewis; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bishop Basil Losten, Stamford, CT, and Stephen Losten, Austin, TX, and niece Michelle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Talkington Losten; brothers, Edward, John, and Nicholas Losten; sisters, Stella Zukowsky, Mary Humen, and Ann Losten.
Funeral service will be held at 11AM, Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Basil’s Ukrainian Church, 231 Basil Avenue, Chesapeake City, MD. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, 21921. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Basil’s Church, or to, Chesapeake City Fire Department in care of the funeral home at the above address.
