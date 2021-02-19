BALTIMORE — Michael Scott Collins, age 28, a lifelong resident of Cecil County until recently when he moved to Baltimore, MD, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021. Michael was born on March 12, 1992 in Havre de Grace, MD to Michelle Lynn (Keenan) Adams and the late Merritt Wesley Collins, Jr.
Michael loved sports, especially football and baseball and was proud of his Bohemia Manor High School Baseball All-State Champions in 2008. He liked fishing with his dad and Uncle Glenn and going hunting with his dad. Michael loved the outdoors and being on the water. He especially liked being with his friends. Michael adored his dog, Cocoa. A special thank you to his Uncle Scott and his “brothers” and best friends: Ben, Neil, Tim, Zach and Alex for always being there for him.
Michael is survived by his mother, Michelle Adams and her husband, Jerry; step-brother, Jarod Adams; step-sister, Christina Goertzen; aunts, uncles, and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Merritt Collins, Jr., Uncle Glenn Collins; paternal grandparents: Merritt Collins, Sr. and Jan Collins; Merritt’s late wife, Janet; and maternal grandparents, Wilson and Barbara Gartner.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where family and friends may start visiting at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow immediately after at Bethel Cemetery in Chesapeake City, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “The Helping Up Mission” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
