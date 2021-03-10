ELKTON — Michael S. Steele, age 62, of Elkton, Md., passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. Born in Elkton on October 30, 1958, he was the son of the late Stanley T. and Reba Scott Steele.
Mr. Steele retired from Thiokol Corporation/Northrup Grumman, Elkton, where he worked in the Safety Department. He was a life member of Singerly Fire Company, where he was a past Chief, a current member of the Board of Directors, having served on the Board of Directors at different times for many years, the Safety Officer, as well as a member of numerous committees. An avid NASCAR and New York Yankees fan, he loved being with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Janet Nester Steele; and daughters, Janeen and Stephanie.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Steele was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Davidson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Avenue, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Sharp’s Cemetery, Fair Hill, Md.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company and sent to the above address.
