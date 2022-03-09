ELKTON, MD — Michael Powell Maners, 59, a lifelong resident of Elkton, MD, passed away March 4, 2022 in the loving company of his family. Born in Union Hospital, Elkton, on May 15, 1962, eldest son of the late Lloyd and Elaine Maners, he was a 1980 graduate of Elkton High School and the Carpentry Program at Cecil County Vocational Technical High School.
For 32 years, Mike worked at Clean Sites Environmental Services where he was a site supervisor. He had a caring, generous spirit which was evident to all who knew him. His sense of humor, quick wit, and caring nature fit perfectly with his love of all things Disney. He often used his talent as a carpenter to bring Disney magic to birthday parties for his nieces and nephews, as well as family functions. Mike was a lover of all animals, especially his own precious cats. An avid sports fan, he loved following the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. To say he enjoyed the music of Bruce Springsteen would be an understatement. Having attended over 50 concerts, Bruce's music spoke to Mike's core values of being an honest, hard-working American man.
"So let's make our steps clear that the other may see; I'll wait for you, and if I should fall behind, wait for me" - Bruce Springsteen.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Dawn Maners; his son, Brad Evans, Wilmington, DE; brothers, Mark Maners, Jeff Maners (Julie), and Greg Maners (Jamie), and as well as beloved nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Singerly Fire Hall, Elkton, Saturday, March 12 from 1-5 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Revelation Gardens, a non-profit dog and cat sanctuary which Mike regularly supported. www.revelation-gardens.org.
