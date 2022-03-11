RISING SUN — Michael Anthony Miller, age 32, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born in Elkton, MD on January 17, 1990 to Thomas Edward Clifton and Monica May Miller.
Michael started at North East High School and then went to Rising Sun. He worked in the construction industry as a concrete layer, also doing many odd jobs along side his grandfather "dad". Michael loved putting together and working on old bicycles and lawn mowers. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed making many special memories with his daughter, Jenna-Lee by the river. Michael's greatest joy in life was being with his children, whom he loved very much.
Growing up, Michael was raised by his grandparents, Betty and Frank Conway who he saw as Mom and Dad.
Michael is survived by his grandmother, Betty Arlene Conway; grandfather, Frank Bennett Conway, III; father, Thomas Edward Clifton; mother, Monica May Miller; five children: Jenna-Lee Elizabeth Miller, Keira Michelle Miller, Jeremy Michael Miller, Talen Miller, and Ryker Holford; five siblings: Megan Harris, Justin Harris, Taylor Clifton, Tori Clifton, and Shania Clifton; four uncles: Roy C. Miller, Jr. and his wife, Dawn, Mark M. Miller, Roger Clifton, and Billy Clifton; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Mabel Conway.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, March 14, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at North East Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.