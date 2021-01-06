NEWARK — Michael Thomas Marine, age 72, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born in Amarillo, TX on September 24, 1948, he was the son of the late Marianne Warren Marine and George Robert Marine. His family moved to Delaware in the 50’s. He graduated from H. Fletcher Brown Vocational High School. Mike served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a paramedic with New Castle County for 25 years; a K-9 Constable at Christiana Care for 15 years; a volunteer firefighter and ambulance chief with the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company and firefighter and paramedic with Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company, Newark, DE; and he volunteered as a Canal Little League umpire for 17 years. He was a member of the Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church in Nottingham, PA, where he enjoyed volunteering his time and talents for the Lord. Mike enjoyed watching baseball, fishing, working in the garden, cooking, training with his dog (Ingo) and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia M. Marine; His children, Rebecca L. Beamer (Justin) of Elkton, MD, and Michael T. Marine II (Sandy) of North East, MD; his five grandchildren: Cody H. Beamer, Cole M. Beamer, Kami R. Beamer, Max K. Beamer, and Elizabeth A. Marine; his two sisters, Susan M. Vandegrift (David) of Wilmington, DE, and Christine M. Gould (Eddy) of Llano, TX; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved K-9 partner, Ingo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marianne W. Marine, George R. Marine and Virginia L. Marine.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, January 9, 2021, 9:30 am-11:00 am at the Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 West Christine Road, Nottingham, PA 19362. A service in celebration of Mike’s life will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the NMBC cemetery. Because of the COVID 19 restrictions, guests will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Those who are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to the virus are asked to not attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 West Christine Road, Nottingham, PA 19362. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.