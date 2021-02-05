EARLEVILLE — Michael J. Getty, 55, passed away peacefully in his home February 2, 2021. Michael is proceeded in death by his brother William M. Getty, parents William B. Getty, Nancy G. Falco, and granddaughter Paige M. Eaton. Michael is survived by his previous wife Margaret J. Getty, daughters Christina D. Getty, Alyson M. Getty, Mikelle J. Getty, Nancy F. Getty, grandkids Shyanne J. Getty, Michael J. Getty, and girlfriend Elaina M. Pimentel. Michael enjoyed tinkering around the house and spending his summers on the bohemia. Memorial services are to be announced at a later date.
APG Chesapeake
