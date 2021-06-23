PA — Michael Jamie Ortiz-Daggett died June 16, 2021 of a fentanyl overdose at age 32.
Michael is the oldest child of Karen Dolphin and Patrick Daggett. He leaves to mourn his passing (sister) Hannah, (sons) Lucas and Mason, and (daughters) Luna and Nilynne. He will be remembered by his girlfriend Namwen, (aunts) Susan, Kristine, and Katrina, (uncles) Kevin, Thom, Mike, and Joey as well as (cousins) Cierrah, Jarrett, Doug, and Nick.
Michael is the grandson of Marianne Dolphin. Waiting to welcome him are grandparents Al and Cass Daggett, grandfather Jerry Dolphin, Uncle Joe and Aunt Terrianne.
Michael’s life was not an easy one nor was he an easy person. Due to the capricious decisions of Philadelphia DHS, Catholic Social Services, and Judge James Murray Lynn, Michael was subjected to unspeakable trauma that impacted every relationship forward. Prior to his death, Michael was drug free for 9 months.Those traumas lead him to seek self medication to calm his demons. While Michael was a talented cook, electrician, and painter, he found it difficult to maintain consistent employment.
Michael loved his children but struggled to build lasting relationships with them. Pray that they will find comfort in each other.
Michael made steps to leave something positive out of a difficult life through the gift of organ donation. Four people received a blessing from our sorrow.
Pat and I did not bring Michael into this world, but we held and comforted him as he left.
You are invited to join the family to remember Michael on Wednesday, June 23rd from 1:00 pm. to 3:00 pm., in the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike in Broomall, PA 19008. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm. Interment Private. Online condolences can be shared at: www.danjolell.com.
