ELKTON, MD — Michael H. "Mike" Strong, age 48, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD, on June 1, 1973, he was the son of Cindy Strong Smith, Elkton, and the late Wayne Robinson.
Mr. Strong worked as a truck driver for M. Madic, LM Prang, and CRST. He loved hitting the road in his Peterbilt truck. He was an outdoorsman, and he enjoyed going fishing, hunting, and gardening.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Carla J. Johnson, Elkton, MD, children, Joseph Blake, Knoxville, TN, Jordan Johnson Spicer, Elkton, MD, and Adrianna Griffin, North East, MD; grandchildren, Corey Blake and Cooper Blake, both of Knoxville, TN, and Ryland Raab, Elkton, MD; siblings, Jennifer L. Baldwin, Kennedyville, MD, Kathy Strong, North Wilkesboro, NC, Raymond Strong, Elkton, MD, Carolyn Craig (Bill), Havre de Grace, MD, and Beth Osborne (Lee), Elk Mills, MD; nephews, Tyler Seaver, Ridgely, MD, and Austin Seaver, Salisbury, MD; niece, Jessica Baldwin, Chestertown, MD; best friend, Matt Perkins, Elkton, MD, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Nelda Strong; paternal grandparents, Joe and Betty Robinson; brother James Strong, and his beloved pet Sadie Bugs.
Funeral service will be held at 2 P.M., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 P.M. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
