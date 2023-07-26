ELKTON — Michael Gordon passed away on July 21, 2023, at the age of 82. He was the son of David and Helen Gordon, both deceased. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Suzanne (Sue) Smith Gordon. He is mourned by his children Rachel Drohat, Dave Gordon, Matt Gordon and Sarah Roney, grandchildren Jake and Philip Drohat, Hannah Gordon, Lilli and Elyse Gordon, and Abby and Calvin Roney, sons and daughters-in-law Alex Drohat, Dawn Gordon, Amy Gordon, and Matt Roney, siblings Jon Gordon, Ann Smith, and Bill Gordon, nieces and nephews Heather Parr, Stephanie Wilson, Lee and Brian Gordon, significant other Kate Weaver, and an extensive community of friends from his personal and professional life.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11 am at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main Street, North East, MD 21901. The service will be co-officiated by Rabbi Meeka Simerly of (Reform Jewish) Temple Adas Shalom, Havre de Grace and Father John Schaeffer of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East. Interment to follow services in the church cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow at The Wellwood, 523 Water Street, Charlestown, MD 21914.
