RISING SUN — Mike was born on November 26, 1982 to Michael Ray Day Sr. and Patsy Jean (Heath) Day in Lancaster, PA. He passed away in his sleep at home on July 28, 2019 at age 36.
Mike was one of a kind and made people laugh everywhere he went. When he wasn't working as a carpenter he was spending time with his family. He enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and liked creating his own recipes. He watched tons of movies which he quoted often and was constantly listening to music from all genres which he called the soundtrack of his life. He googled everything and was a walking dictionary of useless facts. He was most proud when telling "dad jokes" to his kids and coming up with a quick pun, whether it was funny or not. He was a member of the Omega Kappa Zeta fraternity and enjoyed reminiscing about his days spent with his "brothers" and friends.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Raine Day; his two children, Danica Day and Michael Day; and his loving parents. Mike was also survived by his brother, Joshua Day; and sister, Katie Day as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and announced to friends and family. He will be missed and loved always.
