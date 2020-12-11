CHEROKEE, NC — Michael Bryan Stout, age 54, of Townsend, DE, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Cherokee, NC, while on vacation with his wife Susan. Full obituary at https://appalachianfuneralservices.com/tribute/details/2547/Michael-Stout/obituary.html#tribute-start
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Stout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.