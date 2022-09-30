PERRYVILLE — Michael Alan Potter, 60 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at home. Born December 29, 1961 he was the son of the late Billie, Jr. and Sung Hi Yoo Potter.
Michael was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. He was employed as an Assistant Superintendent at Cianbro of Baltimore, MD, where he worked for 40 year.
Michael coached Little League Baseball in Perryville for over 15 years. He was generous with his time and would help anyone in need.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Rachel Haley Potter; sons, Joshua Michael Potter and wife, Ashlynn, Jordan Matthew Potter and wife, Alexis, and Jacob Daniel Potter; one grandson, Waylon Judd Potter; brother, William H. Potter and wife, Heather; and sister, Linda M. Dolinger and husband, Kenneth II.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ellen Potter.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11 AM until 2 PM, at the First Baptist Church of Perryville. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
