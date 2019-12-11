RISING SUN — Melvie Arlene Goodman of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on December 6, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 87 and the devoted wife of the late Wayne Clarence Goodman. Mrs. Goodman was born in Wolftrap, VA to the late Ernest McGuffin Brammer and Mary Emmaline (Burnette) Brammer. She was the loving mother of Sharon Barker (Harold) and Russell Wayne Goodman (Susan). She was the adoring grandmother to Stephanie White, Janelle Walden and Aubrey Goodman. She was the beloved great-grandmother of Caleb and Levi White and Liam Goodman. She is survived by her sister Ernestine Smith of Bear, DE. She was preceded in death by her brother Marvin Brammer, and six sisters; Ethel Wyatt, Alice Fisher, Nancy Brammer, Edith Farley, Barbara Vest, and Mildred Felty Mrs. Goodman had retired from the Maryland State Highway Administration as a Toll Collector. The Christmas Season was her favorite and she loved collecting Santa’s. She enjoyed challenging jigsaw puzzles and loved reading Horror stories by her favorite authors. She loved the beach and Garden City Beach, SC was her favorite. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Officiating will be Rev. Eric Brasswell. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Messages of condolences and sharing of memories may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Melvie Arlene Goodman
Service information
Dec 12
Visitation
Thursday, December 12, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Zellman Funeral Home, P.A.
123 South Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Dec 12
Service
Thursday, December 12, 2019
2:00PM
Zellman Funeral Home, P.A.
123 South Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
