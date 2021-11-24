EARLEVILLE — Melissa Mary Mills-Magaw, 62 of Earleville, MD passed away on November 21, 2021 Peak Healthcare, Chestertown, MD.
Melissa was born on October 14, 1959 in Elmer, NJ, daughter of the late Herbert Clyde Mills, Jr. and Elizabeth Regina Arbeiter. She was raised in Monroeville, NJ and was a graduate of Gloucester College with a BS in Criminal Justice. Melissa began her career in retail, working as an area manager for Deb Shops, a department supervisor for Bambergers and later Macys in Christiana. She also worked for MBNA. In 1998 she moved to Missouri where she was a stay at home mom until returning to Maryland in 2003 where she was a intake case worker for the Cecil County Dept. of Social Services for over 10 years. Melissa was an avid reader and loved baking.
Melissa is survived by her husband of 28 years, Michael Magaw; their daughters, Amanda Meredith Magaw of Silverdale, MD and Kaitlin Elizabeth Magaw of Earleville, MD; siblings, Herbert Mills III and Billy Mills (Linda) both of Monroeville, NJ, Bette Ann Skinner (Bill) of Mullica Hill, NJ, Kathy Both of Elmer, NJ and Robin Brunner (Louis) of Pittsgrove Township, NJ and her mother in law, Bonna Sue Shahan of Millington, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
