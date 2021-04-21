PORT DEPOSIT, MD — Melissa Dawn Eller, age 57, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on April 18, 2021. She was born on January 14, 1964 in Havre De Grace, MD to Alyce Jane (Cox) Lovelace and the late John W. Eller.
Melissa was a member of the Red Hat Society and actively attended the Church of Nazarene in Rising Sun. She was a full-time mom who loved caring for her two boys. Melissa was a cat lover, including her 6 cats whom she treated like her own kids.
Melissa is survived by her two sons, John and Robert Brooks of Port Deposit, MD; mother, Alyce Lovelace of Colora, MD; brother, Larry Eller of Coudersport, PA; sister, Nancy Lovelace of Bel Camp, MD. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, John Eller; sister, Amy Lovelace and step-father, Larry Lovelace.
A celebration of Melissa’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 23, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD, 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held privately. Contributions may be made payable to “SPCA” and sent in care of the funeral home.
