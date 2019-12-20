Melanie Anne Sowa (Westendarp)
HOCKESSIN, DE — Sowa, Melanie Anne, 64 of Hockessin, DE, passed Dec. 12. Daughter of the late Bert Westendarp & Joan (Wychgram) Winstead; dearly missed by Jocelyn, OP and many loving family members and friends.
Celebration of Melanie’s Life to be held Dec. 28th at 2pm. Please check Facebook under Celebration of Melanie Sowa’s Life for details.
For condolences, visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com. (410-287-6166)
