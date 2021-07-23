ELKTON — Maxmillion “Max” Hellstern, Jr., 57 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Wilmington, DE, on August 11, 1963.
Max served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He worked as a general contractor as an owner of Premier Plastering.
A member and committed sponsor of Narcotics Anonymous Max was an extremely generous person, selflessly helping all those he could along the way. He was also a member of the Delaware Mustang Association. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the country in his RV.
Survivors include his loving fiancé: Ann Marie Blevins of North East, MD; his parents: Maxmillion, Sr. and Delorse Hellstern of Elkton, MD; one son: Maxmillion Hellstern, III of Kennett Square, PA and one daughter: Stephanie Hellstern of Elesmere, DE; two siblings: Eric Hellstern of North East, MD, Deborah Hellstern of Elkton, MD; and his three grandchildren: Preston, Emma and Abigail.
Max was preceded in death by his brother: Christopher Hellstern.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon.
Interment will follow services in Elkton Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
