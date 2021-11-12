ELKTON, MD — Maurice Orville Potts, age 83, of Elkton, MD passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 5, 1937, he was the son of the late William E. and Anna Logan Potts Alexander.
Mr. Potts was a band member, and a graduate of Elkton High School in 1955. He was also the President of the Elkton High School Alumni Association for many years and was tasked with providing oversight on the selection process of scholarships for each graduating class.
Mr. Potts spent his entire career working as a collections specialist before retiring in 2003. He worked for American Finance Company, Elkton, MD, as a manager, Kelly Credit Service, Inc., Newark, DE, and Del-Ser, Dover, DE.
He was a lifelong member of Baldwin United Methodist, Elkton, MD, where he served many years in a variety of leadership roles helping to make the church a great place to worship and ensuring the church was helping those in need in our community. He was also a lifetime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Elkton, MD, as a youth and later in his life where he served as a Leader in the Church and performed many duties over the years to serve others in and outside of the church. Mr. Potts is a Past Master Mason, Elkton, MD Union Lodge #48. Being a Mason was an honor and a privilege to Mr. Potts and he spent many years helping to lead and guide others that wanted to join in the Masonic brotherhood. In addition to being a Mason, he was a member of the Nur Shrine Temple, to provide support to the children in our surrounding communities to ensure they received proper medical care.
Mr. Potts served in the National Guard in the 29th Division Association's Eder-George Post No. 85, Elkton, MD. During his retirement years he was the leader of the 29th Division Honor Guard and led the honor guard through many ceremonial firings to honor veterans.
Mr. Potts was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan who always had the game on TV or on the radio and enjoyed going to Phillies games in person. Mr. Potts also enjoyed attending classic car shows and winning various awards with his '65 Ford, and he had a long history of driving his 1965 Ford Convertible in local parades to support local charities and their participants. He enjoyed taking his wife on vacations to Ocean City, MD and his favorite destination was Williamsburg, VA where he went multiple times a year during retirement.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Janice Ash Potts; siblings, Gerald Potts Sr. (Belva), Rising Sun, MD, Sandra Alexander (Alex), SC; Sister-in-law, Norma Potts, Elkton, MD, and 17 nephews and nieces along with great nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Potts was preceded in death by his siblings, Jack Potts (Helen) Dick Potts, Charles Potts, Janet Kelly (Paul), Vaughn (Alice), brother-in-law Robert Ashe, and his beloved and faithful poodle Angel Marie Potts.
Funeral Service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD.
Contributions may be made to Nur Shriner Temple, 198 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720, Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 N. Bridge Street, Elkton, MD 21921, or Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
