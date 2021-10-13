PERRYVILLE — Matthew William McCulley, 32 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021at his residence. Born July 27, 1989 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Dawn Saponaro Dukes and William McCulley, and Larry Dukes.
Matthew was employed by Savage Services of Delaware City, DE. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, MD. Matthew is survived by his sons, Landyn Crowe and Brayden Crowe; brothers, Taylor McCulley, Kyle McCulley, and Aaron Dukes; sisters, Jacklyn McCulley, Kelly Dukes, and Carly Dukes; maternal grandparents, Donato J. and Ruth E. Saponaro; paternal grandparents, William McCulley (Sharon) and Charlene McCulley (Larry); and great-grandmother, Eleanor Dukes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Father Martin's Ashley in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.