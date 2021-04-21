EARLEVILLE, MD — Matthew John Paruszewski, age 67, of Earleville, MD, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Born in Wilmington, DE, on February 4, 1954, he was the son of the late John and Anne Kowalski Paruszewski.
Mr. Paruszewski was a tug boat mechanic for over 20 years for the Krause Marine Towing Corporation, Perry Hall, MD. He loved cars, cowboy movies, beach trips, boating, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Victoria Paruszewski, Karen Schneehagen, and Rick Skelton; sisters, Linda Rizzo, and Susan Figg; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Paruszewski; father-in-law, Ted; 9 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr.Paruszewski was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara; his son, Andrew Paruszewski; his brother, John Paruszewski Jr.; and his nephew, Jamie Paruszewski.
Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Krause family for their continued care of Matthew, as well as the Crystal Beach Community where he resided.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
