NORTH EAST — Matilda Marie Bolt, 80 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Millington, MD, on May 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late James and Dolly (Tharpe) Rhoades.
Marie enjoyed going to auctions and yard sales, watching cowboy movies and animals, especially dogs, cats and birds. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed every minute spent with them.
Survivors include her beloved husband: Robert Bolt; 4 daughters: Wanda Bonsall (Doug), Dolly Henson (Dave), Joan Alban-Rhoades (Danny) and June Seldomridge; 7 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and 2 brothers: Albert Rhoades and Ronnie Rhoades (Lynda).
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded by 7 siblings: Mary Rhoades, Lydia Blanchfield, James Rhoades, Henrietta Arnold, Louise McCabe, Nancy Rhoades, Brenda Rhoades; and great granddaughter: Rachael Ann Moon.
A Celebration of Marie's life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 3-5 pm at Shelemiah United Methodist Church, 370 Old Bayview Road, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
