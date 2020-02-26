POTTSTOWN, PA — Matilda (Polly) D. Knowles, II, formerly of Exton, Pennsylvania passed away on February 18, 2020 at Kadima Nursing at Pottstown. Born in Wilmington, Delaware she was a Daughter of the late W. Thomas and Matilda (Duyckinck) Knowles. Polly attended Grier Finishing School and graduated from Wilmington Friends School.
As a young girl she liked to show horses and fox hunt. Polly had many hobbies including sewing, knitting, crewelwork, gardening and antique collecting. She ran a dog grooming business from her home, taught crewelwork and sewing classes, and she was a guide at Winterthur Museum in Wilmington, Delaware.
Surviving are sons, Peter and wife Debra Coffman of North Coventry, Pennsylvania, and Andrew and wife Marcy Coffman of East Pikeland, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth (Knowles) May and grandson, Thomas P. Coffman.
Memorial Service will be held at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Fire Tower Road, Colora, Maryland, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM, viewing will be from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Pottstown, 3031 Chestnut Hill Road, Pottstown, Pennsylvania 19465.
