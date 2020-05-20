KOKOMO, IN — Mason Edward Shrewsbury, Jr. age 50, of Kokomo Indiana, formerly of Elkton, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday May 16th 2020, surrounded by his family after a long battle with kidney cancer. He was born May 20, 1969 in Union Hospital Elkton, MD. He was the son of Mason Edward Shrewsbury Sr. and the late Anita Lynda (Angeletti) Shrewsbury.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 16 years and the love of his life, Jennifer Shrewsbury; daughters, Cheyenne Shrewsbury and Cameron Shrewsbury; Father, Mason Shrewsbury Sr.; Brother Bryan Shrewsbury and his wife Angela; Niece Melissa Shrewsbury; Nephew Tyler Shrewsbury; and multiple Aunts, Uncles and Cousins whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his Mother, Mason was preceded in death by his daughter, Scarlet Paige Shrewsbury, his grandparents Fernando “Fred” and Elizabeth Angeletti, Carney and Aileen Shrewsbury.
Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home is assisting the family with private funeral arrangements. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN. Entombment will be in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com
