NORTH EAST — MaryAnn Vogelsong of North East, MD passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the age of 70. She was born MaryAnn Concetta DiBenedetto in Kirklyn, PA on December 29, 1951. She is proceeded in death by her parents Mary Correnti and Joseph DiBenedetto and her brothers John Sperduto and Angelo (Sonny) Sperduto. MaryAnn is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald Vogelsong of North East, MD; son Adam Vogelsong (Candace) of Fair Hill, MD; daughter April Magsamen (Scott) of Quarryville, PA. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren - Grace Vogelsong, Abigail Vogelsong, Ayden Maggs, Keagan Maggs, and Aubrey Magsamen as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. MaryAnn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to read, do crossword puzzles, her animals, and most of all, her family. A private service will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in her name, c/o Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.