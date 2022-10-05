RISING SUN — Mary Virginia Ayers, age 87, of Rising Sun Maryland, passed away on October 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Elkton, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Virginia (Cox) Wiggins and wife of the late Richard Garvin Ayers, whom she was married to for 40 years. Mary and Richard owned and operated Sun Cleaners in Rising Sun for many years. Later in life she met Kenneth Peak whom she shared and enjoyed 18 years while living in Ocean City, Maryland. Mary worked for Farmers and Mechanics Insurance Company in Cecil County where she retired around year 2000.
Mary enjoyed spending time outdoors, bird watching, planting flowers and spending time with her family. Being a mother was the joy of her life. She loved cooking and baking and raising her children. Mary's heart was centered on the living God, who is Christ Jesus. Through all the good times and bad her faith was rooted in the scriptures that she enjoyed reading daily. She lived out and set an example of building her life on Jesus's foundation of truth.
Mary is survived by her sons, Richard A. (Susan) Ayers, Sr., and Scott (Dawn) Ayers; daughters, Debra (Charles) Cameron, Bonnie (Steve) Dixon, and Hope Ann Ayers; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and bonus daughter, Kristin Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Ayers, Richard G. Ayers, and partner, C. Kenneth Peak.
Visitation will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, October 6, 2022, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm with funeral services following at 12:00 pm. Interment will take place in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
Those who desire may contribute to Harmony Baptist, 2813 Forge Hill Road, Bel Air, MD 21015 or Harvest Community Church, 2505 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047.
