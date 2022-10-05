RISING SUN — Mary Virginia Ayers, age 87, of Rising Sun Maryland, passed away on October 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Elkton, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Virginia (Cox) Wiggins and wife of the late Richard Garvin Ayers, whom she was married to for 40 years. Mary and Richard owned and operated Sun Cleaners in Rising Sun for many years. Later in life she met Kenneth Peak whom she shared and enjoyed 18 years while living in Ocean City, Maryland. Mary worked for Farmers and Mechanics Insurance Company in Cecil County where she retired around year 2000.

