ELKTON, MD — Mary Veronica Rothwell, age 98, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on March 9, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Lucy Peterson Hartmann.
Mrs. Rothwell was a homemaker who loved animals and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. An avid traveler, she enjoyed going on many trips with her husband, Ralph.
Survivors include her children, Gregory Rothwell (Joyce), Timonium, MD, Stephen Rothwell (Jean), Columbia, MD, and Mark Rothwell (April), Elkton, MD; daughter-in-law, Michele Rothwell; 7 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ralph Rothwell; son, Ralph Rothwell, Jr.; and sisters, Amelia Moody, Frederica Huber, and Regina O'Leary.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the church chapel. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation - Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.