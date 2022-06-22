ELKTON, MD — Mary Virginia Bathon, age 67, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, after a long illness. Born in Elkton, on October 6, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Philip Syron and Mary Jane (Long) Bathon.
Mary Virginia was a graduate of Elkton High School and Cecil Community College. She worked as au pair in Italy, dispatcher for Elkton Police Department and Licensed Real Estate Agent in St. Louis, Missouri. In later years she was as a devoted caregiver to her father and to many elderly members of the Elkton area. She enjoyed reading, cross stitch, crafts, baking for family and friends and bingo. Being with family, especially spoiling and spending time with all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews is what brought her tremendous joy.
Survivors include her siblings, Mary Frances McCown, Crystal River, FL, Jane Konowitz (Bill), Elkton, MD, Ann Rambo, Myrtle Beach, SC, Barbara Becker (Bruce), Ijamsville, MD, Joan DiSabatino (Tony), Batavia, OH, John T. Bathon (Suzanne) Towson, MD, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Zdrojewski and Philip S. Bathon, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In honor of Mary Virginia, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 Stockton St, Elkton, MD 21921.
