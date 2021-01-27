ELKTON, MD — Mary McMenamin Jones, age 96, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. Born in Fort Washington, PA, on June 6, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Daniel L. and Eleanor E. McMenamin.
Mrs. Jones retired from Elkton Employment Agency as a clerk. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she especially enjoyed time with her family. Mrs. Jones was involved as a Girl Scout leader for many years, and a longtime supporter of Immaculate Conception Parish Outreach.
Survivors include her daughters, Rose Anne Jones Montgomery, Eleanor Jones, and Alice Jones Alt (Rob), all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Christopher Potter (Kristen), Meghan Montgomery Roberts, James Montgomery (Katie), Jacob Lougheed, David Lougheed (Caitlin Thomas), Matthew Lougheed (Nicole), Rachel Lougheed Crabill (Paul), Emily Alt Lyons (Alex), and Shelby and Robbie Alt; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arthur R. Jones, Jr.; and siblings, Eleanor Cushing, Rev. John McMenamin, O.S.F.S., and Daniel L. McMenamin.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Elkton, with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
