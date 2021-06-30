CONOWINGO — Mary Louise Moore, “Mease” of Conowingo, MD, age 86, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 surrounded by her family. Mary was born on April 2, 1935 in Liberty Grove, MD to the late Horace S. McCardell and Mary E. (Pyle) McCardell.
Mary loved plants and flowers, and always had a fresh cut bouquet in her home. She enjoyed listening to music of all kinds. Mary also loved birds, especially Cardinals and Hummingbirds and liked feeding and watching them. Mary will be remembered for her strong love of family and her wonderful laugh. The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and aides, AKA “Washer Women” at the Elkton Amedisys Hospice.
Mary is survived by her son, Brian Moore and wife, Annette; grandson, Christopher Moore; sister, Betty Lander; brothers: Francis McCardell and his wife, Ellen, John McCardell and his wife, Ruth Ann; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, John Moore, and sisters: Josephine Craig, Elma McGlothlin, Sara Krauss, Barbara Roark, and Susan Milliner.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be he held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held immediately after at West Nottingham Cemetery. In honor of Mary, memorial contributions may be made to “The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation” and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
