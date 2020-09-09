ELKTON, MD — Mary Lou Shaw, age 83, of Elkton, MD passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born in Elkton, MD on July 12, 1937 to the late Charles T. Weldin and Cornelia E. (Sloan) Weldin.
Mary Lou was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, who served as a teacher and superintendent of the Sunday school program. She was also a leader of the MYF. Mary Lou loved the Lord very much and enjoy singing in the church choir. She was a very compassionate lady, who spent time providing to the homeless shelters in Elkton. Mary Lou loved going yard saling with her husband, Maynard and their friends, always finding good collectables to bring home. She absolutely loved Christmas and was always sure to celebrate each day in December. Mary Lou’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a caring, compassionate, loving, funny lady, who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Mary Lou is survived by her three daughters: Cheryl Hopkins and her husband, Chris; Cindy Conrad; and Sandra Slagle; son, Jim Nevius and his wife, Sallie; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and brother, James Weldin. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Maynard Shaw and many other loved ones in the family.
To leave online condolences and to check back for service information please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
