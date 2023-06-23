WILMINGTON — Mary Lou Bowen Martin went home to the Lord just 2 1/2 weeks shy of her 94th birthday. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on July 7th, 1929, to Knowles Ritchie and Margaret Groves Bowen. She passed on June 18th, 2023, surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Mary Lou grew up in Kenneth Square, Pa. She attended boarding school at Penn Hall during her youth. Mary Lou then went on to graduate from Kennett High School and the University of Delaware. She earned her Degree and Masters +30 in education. She had many different roles in her career: Special Education, Diagnostic Prescriptive Specialist, Librarian, and Assistant Principal to name a few. Mary Lou loved all people, but children were her heart. Mary Lou loved to travel, sing, and dance, play bridge, and play the piano. Every gathering of friends and family ended in a sing along around the piano. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Tom B. Martin, first husband Glen Wright, her parents' in-laws Don and Lucille Martin, her sister Barbara, and brother and his wife Knowles and Alice Bowen. Survivors include her children Thomas Bruce Martin (Colleen), Deborah M. Schueneman (Rich), Carolyn Bowen M. Cathell (Nick), her grandchildren Zachary Martin, Matt and Brooke Fernandez, Kelly and Andrew Loeffler, Eric and Amanda Fernandez, Tyler Beck, Cassidy Cathell , Blake Kline and her great grandchildren Sam, Ben and Bowen Fernandez, Laila, Marley, and Theo Loeffler, and baby Fernandez due in October to Eric and Amanda. Services will be held at R.T. Foard and Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, Delaware, 19711 on Monday June 26th, 2023. Visitation at 10am and Service at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to "Seasons Hospice Foundation", 220 Continental Drive Suite #407, Newark, DE 19713.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.