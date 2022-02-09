CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Mary Laws Keeley (86) of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on February 5, 2022. Born on May 19, 1935 in Glasgow, DE, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ida Laws and the devoted wife of 67 years to Gene Keeley.
Mary was raised and worked on her family's dairy farm until her graduation from Middletown High School in 1953. She was employed by the Chrysler Tank Company, Continental Diamond Fiber Company and then eventually retired from Dupont with 32 years of service. Mary enjoyed traveling and boating. She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her kindness touched many people around her and she was affectionately known as "Aunt Mary" by many outside the family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Charles and Donald Laws; sister, Helen Potts.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Keeley Sr.; son, Paul (Gene) Keeley Jr. and wife Debi of Elkton, MD; granddaughter, Danielle Burns and husband Mike; grandson, Paul Keeley III; three sisters: Alice McCommons, Betty Reader and Judy Hutchins; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am at the Funeral Home, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "Alzheimer's Association" and send in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To leave online condolences, please go to www.rtfoard.com.
