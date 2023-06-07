HINESVILLE — (Johnson) Mary L. Johnson Walker, 72, of Hinesville, GA, formerly of Perryville, MD, died Tuesday May 23, 2023 at home after a short illness. Born June 15, 1950 in Bluefield, VA she was the daughter of the late Charles William Johnson, Jr. and Mary Johnson Stevens.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Paul B. Walker and Kevin B. Walker (Anna) both of Georgia; two grandsons, John L. and Anthony M. Walker; her brother, Kevin and her sisters, Ann, Bessie, Lorrine, Cathy and Cindy; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was a graduate of the Perryville High School Class of 1969. She was also a 1970 graduate of the Harford Memorial School of Nursing. Due to her witty attitude and caring nature she was very successful in her many years of nursing throughout several states.
Mary (Aunt Shoo Shoo) was a steadfast supporter of her family, she was always available with advice or humor to guide you through any situation, everyone could always count on Mary. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Ronald G. Walker; mother, Mary Johnson Stevens; father, Charles W. Johnson, Jr.; brother, Charles W. "Bubby" Johnson III; and sister, Deborah K. Willey.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11 am at Hopewell United Methodist Church, Port Deposit, MD.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
