ELKTON, MD — Mary Katherine Crawford, age 38, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born in Newport News, VA on March 25, 1981 to George Noel Crawford Sr. and the late Anita Lurline (Harris) Crawford.
Mary was an honors student during her high school and college years ultimately graduating from Cecil Community College with her Associate degree in Nursing. Mary worked as a Registered Nurse at Christiana and Union Hospitals where she was respected by her peers and admired by her patients for her exceptional care. She loved horses and was a champion horse woman earning many awards in Dressage. Mary loved cats and dogs, often taking in stray animals. She will be dearly missed and remembered for her caring soul.
Mary is survived by her father; George Noel Crawford, Sr.; sister; Holly Ulmer and her husband, George; brother, George Noel Crawford, Jr. and his wife, Trina; three nephews; uncle, Arnom Harris and his wife, Julia; and four cousins. Mary was predeceased by her mother, Anita Lurline Crawford.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
