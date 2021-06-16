ELKTON, MD — Mary Jo Hayman, age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. Born in Stamford, CT on February 16, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Helen M. Whitehill Lent.
Mrs. Hayman retired as a service representative for Avis after 48 years.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol Snead, Leesburg, VA and Tina Desiree Little, Coronado, CA; grandchildren, Serena Yount, Samantha Duncan, and Connor and Kenneth Little; great-granddaughter, Eliana Yount; and brother, Chris Lent, Elkton, MD.
Services will be private.
