PORT DEPOSIT — Mary Jane Smith Jackson, 83 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Born October 28, 1938 in West Grove, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ivan Dallas and Sara Clark Brown Smith.
Mrs. Jackson was a graduate of the Oxford High School of Oxford, PA, Class 1956. She enjoyed spending time with her family, feeding/watching birds, taking care of stray cats, reading, Bible study, watching game shows, Orioles, Ravens, and sports in which her children and grandchildren participated. She taught Sunday School for many years at the Hopewell United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, and was a den mother for the Boy Scouts and a Girl Scout leader for the troops of Hopewell United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Leslie Jackson, Sr., of Port Deposit, MD; sons, Daryl Smith Jackson (Michelle) and Mark Wayne Jackson (Theresa); daughters, Sara Jackson-Taylor (Tony) and Mary Jane Rice (Sonny), all of Port Deposit, MD; grandchildren, Tara Mae Baer (New York), Daryl Smith Jackson II (South Carolina), Jennie Huber (Rising Sun), Elsie Barrett (Rising Sun), Lydia Barrett (Conowingo), Mark Wayne Jackson, Jr. (Elkton), June Marie Collins (Port Deposit), Janie Marie Taylor Reed (Elkton), Tony Justyn "TJ" Taylor (Perryville), Dale Wayne Rice II (Port Deposit), Rachel Lynn McFadden (Port Deposit), Jeremy Scott Rice (Port Deposit), and Hannah Marie Lee Jackson (North Carolina); great grandchildren, Trinity, Lilyanna, Hunter, Lucy, Marley, Lucas, Leo, Julian, Malakia, Layla, Ryan, and Beth Ann.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her daughter, Penney Camille Hanby; granddaughter, Deanna Lynn Hanby; and son, Robert Leslie Jackson, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation or the Hopewell United Methodist Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 11, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Herb Cain of the Christ United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church of Chestertown, MD, and Pastor Jack Shitama of Pecometh, Centreville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
