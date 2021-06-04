CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Mary Jane Heath, age 83, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Savage, MD on May 10, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Mary Althouse Payne.
Ms. Heath was a person of incredible faith. She cherished her family, enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, watching their sporting events and traveling with them. She loved spending time with friends, and her beloved dog Annie. She was a loyal and valued friend to many, and honored the code of “once a friend, always a friend.” A true servant, she was most happy serving others and her community.
Ms. Heath worked for many years at Sandy Cove Ministries in North East, MD. She was a member of the Lower Cecil County Seniors Group and the First Presbyterian Church of Chesapeake City.
Survivors include her children Mitchell Heath, Elkton, MD, Lauren Mahoney (Mike), Elkton, MD, Paul Heath (Dianne), Warwick, MD, Mary Cooper (Cliff), Warwick, MD; grandchildren, Liz Hutchinson (James “Hutch”), Ashley Mahoney, Adrianna Mahoney, Aaron Mahoney, Josh Heath, Abigail Heath, Aubrey Heath, Emily Heath, Gabe Cooper, Jake Cooper, and Matt Cooper; great-grandchildren, Brady and Mallory Hutchinson; sister, Lillian Kutz, Dundalk, MD and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Ms. Heath was preceded in death by her sisters Shirley Burke and Barbara Stouffer.
Funeral services will be held at 6 PM, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hicks Homes for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 5 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation or to the Lower Cecil County Seniors Group, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
