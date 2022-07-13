ELKTON — Mary Jane "Molly" Culbertson, 77 years old of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Born in Wilmington, DE, Molly grew up spending her summers and many weekends at "The Bluff" on Oldfield Point sailing the Elk River; and she returned to make Cecil County her home for most of her adult life. Molly graduated from the Tower Hill School in 1963. She went on to earn a bachelor's in Home Economics from Juniata College in 1967. Following college, she began her career working for Delmarva Power. Later while working she juggled also returning to Immaculata College for a Masters' in Nutrition and Dietetics which she completed in 1989. Her career continued as a Registered Dietician for Crozier Chester Medical Center, Chester, PA; then Citizens Nursing Home, Havre de Grace, MD; and later she retired from the State of Delaware Department of Public Health working in infant and children's nutrition. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, sailing, entertaining, history, gardening, crafts, collecting treasures from auctions, playing pinochle, live music and theatre, time with her beloved dog Tucker, as well as the company of friends and family. Molly was baptized and confirmed at Grace United Methodist Church, Wilmington, DE. Since the early 1970's she has been a member of St. Mary Anne's North East, MD. She also enjoyed the fellowship of the Adult Sunday School at St. John's United Methodist Church, Charlestown, MD for many years. She was an active member of the Head of Elk Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Episcopal Church Women, and past Commodore of the Elk River Yacht Club. She was also a member of several professional organizations including the American Dietetic Association and the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences. She is survived by her daughter: Jeniffer Carol (Culbertson) Carpinello of Lawrenceville, GA; and grandsons: Joshua Logan Carpinello and Andrew Scott Carpinello of Lawrenceville, GA; and many extended family and friends. Molly was preceded in death by her parents: Joshua Christy and Elizabeth Richie (Kiefer) Conner; half-brother: Joshua Christy Conner, Jr; ex-husband: Kenton Lee Culbertson; and long-term partners: Phillip Guenzer and Marshall Purner. Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A.,127 South Main Street, North East, MD. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD with parish hall reception to follow. Interment will be private in Wilmington and Brandywine Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity, the Nature Conservancy, or your local food bank in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
