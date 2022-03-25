ELKTON, MD — Mary Jane Alphin, age 95, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Born in Marydel, DE, on November 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Elsie Skorenki Koncur.
Mrs. Alphin retired after working many years as a medical secretary. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, word search puzzles, and reading.
Survivors include her children, Robert Alphin, Jr. (Linda Santomenna), Chesapeake City, MD, Kerry Alphin, New Castle, DE, and William Alphin (Laurie), Elkton, MD; and grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, and David Alphin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alphin, Sr.; and sisters, Bertha Downs and Elaine Koncur.
Funeral service will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made UMCOR International Disaster Response and Recovery for Ukraine at www.UMCOR.ORG
