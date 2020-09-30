CONOWINGO — (Lamb) Mrs. Henning, 88, earned her wings on September 10, 2020 at her home in Conowingo, Maryland after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband Scott E. Henning and a son Thomas D. Henning and is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Huddleston (David), Cynthia McDaniels and Pamla R. Greulich; and a son, Michael S. Henning (Jeanie). Mrs. Henning is also survived by her brother Don Lamb (Joy); and two sisters, Beverly Coddington (Joe) and Connie West (Wayne). Mrs. Henning is beloved by her many nieces and nephews, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She will surely be missed by all. Memorial services will be held on October 3, 2020 at her home in Conowingo at 2:00 pm.
APG Chesapeake
