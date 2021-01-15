NORTH EAST — Mary Miller Holden, 93, passed away peacefully on January 11th.
Mary was born on December 29th, 1927 in Newport, VT to Canadian parents: Leon and Elizabeth Miller. She spent her childhood in the border town of Beebe, Quebec.
Mary graduated from Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in Burlington, VT where she met her late husband, Harry D Holden Jr on a blind date. They were married on December 2, 1950.
Mary and Harry were residents of Elk View Cottage Colony in North East, MD since 1959.
Mary was the loving mother to Michael Holden (Linda), Ken Holden, Beth Holden, Jennifer Rodkey (Scott) and Mary Holden. She is survived by nine grandchildren: Lindsay, Daniel, Bryan, Doug, Abby, Ben, Elaine, Katie and Jake. Mary is also survived by twelve great grandchildren: Jasmine, Xyla, Kayla, Nea, Nash, Ava, Violet, Leo, Finley, Autumn, Mic and Lydia.
Mary spent her life in service to her family and her community. She was an avid volunteer including a Girl Scout leader to all three of her daughters, a hospice volunteer, a dedicated member of St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, an ECW member (Episcopal Church Women), the Union Hospital auxiliary, Red Hat Society and the Women’s Civic League of North East.
The family will be gathering for a private memorial in her honor.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Calvert Manor for their care and support and a special thank you to Mary’s long time roommate Agnes.
Any contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice and to St. Mary Anne’s
Episcopal Church, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
