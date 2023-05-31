PERRYVILLE — (Kidwell) Mary Hatfield, 85, of Perryville, MD passed peacefully into God's loving arms on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
She is survived by her children, Leslie Coudon of Perryville, MD, Jeffrey (Valerie) Hatfield of Elkton, MD, Rhonda (Kenneth) McMullen of Port Deposit, MD; grandchildren Sarah Coudon and Kyle McMullen, and great-granddaughter Kaisley McMullen; brother James (Eleanor) Kidwell of Augusta, ME, sister Janice Perkins of Bel Air, MD, and brother-in-law Daniel Wagman of Perryville, MD, as well as many much loved nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hatfield, parents Harvey and Columbia Kidwell, brothers John, George, Daniel, and sister Patricia Wagman.
Mary was retired from the Perry Point Veterans' Administration after nearly thirty years of service. She worked in several capacities, and upon retirement worked in the Chaplain Service.
Mary was devoted to her family. She especially enjoyed large family gatherings and visiting extended family members in West Virginia and Kentucky. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Perryville.
A memorial service for Mary will be held at the First Baptist Church of Perryville on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
First Baptist Church of Perryville
4800 W. Pulaski Hwy
Perryville, MD 21903
