CONOWINGO — Mary Harriet Cassel Bensinger, 97, of Conowingo, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on March 6, 2022. She was born to the late John Henry and Isabel Mae Cassel on February 24, 1925.
She was the mother of Susan Lee Monk (Albert), Jill Mary Smith (Bill), and Lori Jean Conley. Doting Nana to her grandchildren, Danny (Nadeen), Joell (David), Kimberly (Jim), Jaimi (Kevin), Amy, Paula (Stacy), Amanda (Brendon), and Luke (Jacquelynn); great grandchildren, Kristopher, Alexis, Ryan, Taylor (Jack), Aaron, Christian, Nate, Tanner, Peyten, Brooke, Danni, Dylan, Bryce, Avery, and Colton; and great-great grandchildren, Emerson and Harlow. Beloved sister to Julia "Judy" Leonard (Ed).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Daniel Bensinger; son, Matthew Dean; son-in-law, Donald Preston Conley; grandson, Mark Edward Smith; granddaughter, Terri Lynn Tassin; siblings, Edna Mae Cassel, Alta Lee Smith, Charles Haley, Peter Cassel, and Viola Reich.
Mary was a proud WW II Veteran and served as a member of the Chapter 70 Women's Army Corp (WAC) and the Perryville Legion. She worked for the 17th Airforce Division in Ramstein, Germany and the Carlisle Army War College, before retiring from the Ballistic Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, MD.
After retirement, Mary enjoyed reminiscing with her friends about life in the military. She was an amazing conversationalist and loved meeting new people. You would often find her in her favorite chair talking on the phone or listening to a novel. Shopping was her hobby, and if she was unable to make it to the store you could expect a delivery to her doorstep. She was a giver and found great joy in sharing whatever she had with those she loved. She would spend hours each night praying over her family and friends; a great comfort to those who knew her. Her presence will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please support our military in any charity or organization of your choice.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, 9 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens, 3839 Aldino Road, Aberdeen, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
