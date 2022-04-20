CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Mary Frances Gardner, age 99, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. Born in Thurmond, WV, on June 14, 1922, she was the daughter of the late William and Emma Holliday Ashley.
A proud member of Endeavor Church, Elkton, MD, Mrs. Gardner was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time taking care of her beautiful flower gardens.
Survivors include her children, Mary Snyder (Ray), William Gardner, and Charles Gardner (Sharon), all of Elkton, MD; son-in-law, Kenneth Lucas, Chesapeake City, MD; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Gardner; daughters, Patricia Lucas and Georgia Howard; 7 brothers and 5 sisters.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Endeavor Church; or to Amedisys Hospice in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
