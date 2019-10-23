RISING SUN, MD — Mary Evelyn Kerns, age 98 of Rising Sun, MD passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 21, 2019.
She was born on October 8, 1921 in Trade City, PA to the late Irvin Earl Best and Mary Elsie (Spotswood) Best.
Mary Evelyn graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1938 before going to nursing school and joining the US Army Nurse Corps at the beginning of World War II. At the conclusion of the war, she returned to Cecil County and served as a public health nurse until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Janes United Methodist Church and a 70-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Additionally, she was a member of the American Legion Post #194, Gathering Place, and Red Hat. Mary Evelyn looked forward to playing cards and loved attending luncheons with her friends. She enjoyed hosting family meals on Sundays and was very generous with her time, being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Mary Evelyn is survived by her son, Timothy Kerns and his wife, Dale; her two grandchildren: Katy and Alex Kerns, and her son-in-law, Ray Groseclose.
In addition to her parents, Mary Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Kerns; brothers, Frederick J. Best and Albert E. Best, and daughter, Barbara K. Groseclose.
A celebration of Mary Evelyn’s life will be held on October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery in Rising Sun, MD. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to “Janes United Methodist Church” or the “Rising Sun High School Alumni Association” and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
