NORTH EAST — Mary Etta Hannum, daughter of Charles P. and Ida (Trump) Brown, left us peacefully on October 31, 2019 after a long and useful life.
She was born on January 21, 1930 and spent her early years in Rosedale, PA until she moved to North East, MD in 1984.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Charles P. Brown and Elizabeth Nance. She married Edward T. Hannum in 1945 and raised three children on the family farm in Rosedale.
She is survived by her children: Sara Meadows (David), Jane Buffum and Thomas Hannum (Holly); seven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
She shared many happy times with her family on the North East River, especially Thanksgiving Day dinners and Independence Day fireworks. Throughout her life, she enjoyed creating and collecting art. For more than 30 years, Mary shared her riverside home with Dr. Joseph Klein and managed his medical office in West Grove, PA. She was always sensitive to the needs of others and helped many during her lifetime without any desire for recognition. She was buried in Chester Bethel Church in a private Quaker ceremony on November 5th.
